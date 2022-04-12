LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died after a long illness.
Gottfried's family posted the news Tuesday afternoon on his official Twitter account.
April 12, 2022
"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the statement read. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."
This story will be updated.
