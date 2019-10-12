IMAGES | Elaine's townhouse from 'Seinfeld' is on sale for $8.65 million
The townhouse from the outside. Recognize it? (Sotheby's International Realty via CNN)
Peep the gardens in the back, and one of the (many) fireplaces. (Sotheby's International Realty via CNN)
It's a far cry from the humble abode portrayed in the hit TV show, which actually debuted in 1989. The six-bedroom, 4,730 sq. ft. townhome is far larger than the one Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, seemed to own.
Located in Chelsea, the five-story townhome also features four fireplaces, a garden with a fountain and a pond, plus a fully-equipped chef's kitchen.