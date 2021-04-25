LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s never a good idea to back for seconds.
It’s not uncommon for people to break into restaurants and help themselves to some food. Usually, however, the trespassers grab some food and then leave, since they probably don’t want to get caught.
One duo in Indiana, however, apparently liked the eggs at Denny’s so much that they returned for seconds after stealing the initial meal.
Two unidentified people were caught on video entering a Denny’s restaurant in Evansville, Indiana, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to a report from Fox News. The suspects did not appear to force their way into the building, the Evansville Police Department said in a report on the break-in.
"The door seemed to be open both times," the police report says.
The people allegedly went into the restaurant’s kitchen and prepared some eggs for themselves. After eating the food, they then left the restaurant.
Just before 3 a.m., however, the same people reportedly returned to the restaurant and started preparing another batch of eggs.
According to the Evansville Police Department, a worker for Denny’s arrived on the scene and confronted the egg-eating suspects. The two people reportedly left the restaurant, and the worker called the police.
Authorities had not identified the suspects as of Friday, according to Fox News. If they are caught, they would reportedly be facing charges of theft and criminal trespassing.
