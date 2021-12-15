Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Brian Brooks, his wife, daughter, and granddaughter (Fox News Digital)
The Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after a tornado blew threw town, leveling the building and killing eight people.
(FOX NEWS) – An MMA fighter rescued his wife, her sister and others trapped in the Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory a tornado leveled.
"It's a miracle I even found them. I don't know how it happened," Brian Brooks told Fox News.
Tornadoes flattened and destroyed entire communities across multiple states Friday and Saturday. At least 74 people died in Kentucky, which was hit the hardest, and at least another 100 were missing, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Brooks, an MMA fighter for roughly 14 years, was at home lying in his bed Friday night, while his daughter and granddaughter were in a bath tub with helmets, pillows and blankets to protect themselves from a tornado.
A tornado ripped through nearly everywhere around Brooks' house, but his was narrowly missed.
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Spc. Brett Hornback
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Then, "I get a phone call," Brooks said.
"It's my wife. She calls and tells me she loves me, that she's trapped, and they're smashed. And she hung up," Brooks told Fox News.
"I jumped in the truck and flew to her," Brooks said.
When he got to the factory, it was flattened.
"It was like the worst war movie you see on TV. The people that were screaming that you could not see in the dark," Brooks said.
All he knew was that his wife had said she was in the women's bathroom.
"I just started climbing and finding people, just helping everybody I could," Brooks told Fox News.
He said he reached out to screaming people, being careful where he stepped, and pulled workers out of the rubble. He was unsure how many he helped.
Finally, Brooks' sister-in-law, who was smashed on top of his wife, spotted the MMA fighter's "crazy shoes." He said he has footwear in a variety colors.
"She knew it was me ... she started hollering, 'Brian,'" Brooks said.
"I was like, ‘Oh my God,' and started trying to pull," but, the roof, candle wax barrels, bathroom walls, rafters, "everything was on top of them," he told Fox News.
He tried to pry and pull, but the pipes and poles were all too long. Then, "some officers, thank God, they got me a crowbar."
Brooks was eventually able to get them out. His wife and her sister were sent to the hospital.
They returned home Monday "a little banged up, bruised, sore and just a lot of heartache," Brooks told Fox News.
"They didn't think they were ever going to see us again," the MMA fighter said. "I'm so grateful … I just want to say my prayers for everybody who wasn't so lucky."
A candle factory spokesman said eight died in the destroyed factory.
