FILE - This Jan. 25, 2011 file photo shows a Kodak slide projector in Philadelphia. Photography company Eastman Kodak is set to receive a $765 million government loan to create a new division that will help make ingredients for use in generic drugs. Kodak Pharmaceuticals will make critical pharmaceutical ingredients that have been identified as essential but have lapsed into chronic national shortage, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)