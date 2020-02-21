LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Krispy Kreme has released a Butterfinger doughnut.
The sweet treat retailer said it is collaborating with Butterfinger for the first time to deliver and “unforgettably devourable, krispety combination” of its glazed doughnut dipped in Butterfinger icing and topped with Butterfinger pieces and a chocolate drizzle.
The company also is selling a Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut, which includes a “rich chocolate cake doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a Peanut Butter Chocolate Kreme and Butterfinger pieces.”
The concoctions will be available at participating stores nationwide for a limited time.
