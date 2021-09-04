(CNN) -- Willard Scott, former longtime weatherman for "Today," has died, according to the NBC show. He was 87.
Scott was known as a weatherman and television personality with the "Today" show for 35 years.
He made public appearances at parades, schools and grand openings. After joining the "Today" show in 1980, he became known for wishing happy birthdays to centenarians from around the country.
Al Roker, a weather forecaster and television personality, said, "He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit."
In a tweet, Katie Couric said, "I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. He played such an outsized role in my life & was as warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on."
Scott started his 65-year career at an NBC affiliate station in Washington, D.C.
