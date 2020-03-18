(CNN) -- More than half of coronavirus patients in New Jersey are hospitalized, state officials said.
In 18 of New Jersey's 21 counties there is a case of coronavirus, according to the state officials. The largest number of cases are concentrated in Bergen County which has 27 new cases for a total of 113.
Patients range in age from 5 to 95 and more than 50 percent of these patients in New Jersey are hospitalized.
Conveying the serious nature of the virus, Gov. Phil Murphy addressed people he described as “non-believers” and said, “Believe us, trust us.”
Officials said the two new deaths were both females over 60 and had underlying health conditions.
No decisions have been made in the state about closing schools for the rest of the year.
