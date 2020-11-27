(FOX NEWS) -- It always looks a lot like Christmas in this New Jersey mansion.

A home that is up for sale in Colts Neck, N.J., is filled with all kinds of holiday-themed decor.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion at 1 Rivers Edge Drive is selling for $2.19 million, according to the listing, which is being marketed by Janice Rizzo, an agent with Robert DeFalco Realty.

Visitors who enter the house are immediately met by two nativity scenes, several nutcrackers, wreaths and Santa Clauses and at least three Christmas trees and countless ornaments around the archway in the foyer, according to pictures on the listing.

Inside a room to the left of the foyer, the Christmas decor continues with another Christmas tree, another nativity scene and a St. Nicholas figure.

A mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey, is filled with Christmas decor. (Courtesy of Robert DeFalco Realty/Guy Argenzio of Realty Photo Media)

The rest of the house is decked with wreaths, flowers and other greenery, with Christmas trees appearing in at least two of the bedrooms.

There’s even a nativity scene next to the heated pool outside.

The Christmas decor starts in the foyer and overflows into the room to the left of the foyer (pictured). (Courtesy of Robert DeFalco Realty/Guy Argenzio of Realty Photo Media)

According to the New York Post, the current owners maintain the holiday decorations all year and would consider leaving them with the new homeowner, as long as the buyer is “willing to negotiate.”

The mansion at 1 Rivers Edge Drive is selling for $2.19 million. (Courtesy of Robert DeFalco Realty/Guy Argenzio of Realty Photo Media)
The mansion has its own private gym. (Courtesy of Robert DeFalco Realty/Guy Argenzio of Realty Photo Media)

Aside from the Christmas decorations, the 5,420 square-foot colonial mansion sits on 2.77 acres. It has granite countertops and Cherrywood cabinets in the kitchen and ceramic tiling in two of the master bathrooms, according to the listing.

The mansion's Christmas decor goes as far as outside, with a nativity scene by the pool. (Courtesy of Robert DeFalco Realty/Guy Argenzio of Realty Photo Media)

The house also has a private gym, a built-in grill on the 2,000-square-foot patio and a waterfall into the pool.

