LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone with a broken Nintendo Wii might want to consider having it fixed soon, as Nintendo announced it will stop repairing the consoles by March.
The gaming company will stop accepting damaged or broken Wii consoles starting March 31. Nintendo said it is becoming harder to get the spare parts needed to keep the original Wii repair program running.
First released in 2006, the Nintendo Wii has since been replaced by the Wii U and Nintendo Switch consoles.
