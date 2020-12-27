(FOX NEWS) -- Pro wrestling star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling and Luke Harper in WWE, died Saturday. He was 41.
All Elite Wrestling confirmed Huber’s death in a statement.
"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," the statement read.
"Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time."
Huber’s wife, Amanda, wrote on Instagram her husband died of a non-COVID related lung issue.
"I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love," she wrote.
Some additional info on the passing of Brodie Lee, aka former WWE star Luke Harper, via his wife’s IG. #RIPBrodie Gone way too soon. This one hurts. The guy had so much more to give. My condolences to all of you who knew him. My heart hurts for all of you. Hang in there. pic.twitter.com/3ZJksm1JDJ— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 27, 2020
Tributes poured in for Huber as soon as word of his death trickled out.
#RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/wBdvPO5F9Y— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020
In utter disbelief hearing of the passing of Brodie Lee. I’m unable to process this. I can’t believe it.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 27, 2020
The world has lost a great one.One of the absolute best. In every way. #RIPBrodieLee— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020
Jon was such a good guy. He was always laughing. My heart is broken.— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) December 27, 2020
Jon was genuinely one of the best, honest and kindest man I've ever known. He was like that the very first day I met him back in 2007 and was like that the very last day I saw him. I will always only have good memories of him.I love you man.RIP: Mr Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/zvCkN9STFs— Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) December 27, 2020
RIP Jon. I am going to miss you. https://t.co/CkRt6TLKZ2— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 27, 2020
Huber, though he made waves on the independent circuit with Chikara and Ring of Honor, signed with WWE and was a member of the Wyatt Family stable. He joined AEW earlier this year as "The Exalted One" – a member of The Dark Order faction.
He was a star in AEW and won the AEW TNT Championship in August.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox Media. All Rights Reserved.