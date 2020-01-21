LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study published by the Journal of Cardiology found that marijuana can be risky for people taking heart medications.
The study revealed marijuana can have bad interactions with blood thinners and heart medications. Researchers said marijuana carries some of the same cardiovascular risks as smoking tobacco.
Patients on medications for heart-related conditions are encouraged to talk to a doctor about their marijuana use to avoid complications.
