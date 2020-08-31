Marijuana plant.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. House is expected to vote this week on a bill that would bring sweeping reform to the nation's drug policy, by removing marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.

Democrats are preparing to vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019, according to report by LEX 18. The House judiciary committee approved the measure last November.

If the measure passes the House, it will head to the Republican-controlled Senate.

If made into law, the bill would open up business opportunities for legal marijuana nationwide.

