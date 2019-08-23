LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second lawsuit has been filed against the Omni Louisville and one of its employees, claiming that he sexually assaulted a woman during a massage.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, claims the assault happened on or about March 14, at the Omni's Mokara Spa.
According to the lawsuit, during the massage, Colin Stephenson, the massage therapist, touched the woman's body in a way that went "far beyond the scope of a massage."
The lawsuit says the woman was left "frozen in shock" by his actions, and after it was over reported Stephenson's actions to a manager at the Omni.
According to the lawsuit, the Omni was negligent in hiring Stephenson at its Mokura Spa because Stephenson was also accused of sexual assault in a 2016 lawsuit when he worked at Massage Envy in Jeffersontown.
This is the second lawsuit filed this month against both the Omni and Stephenson. On Aug. 13, WDRB's Fallon Glick reported that a similar lawsuit had been filed against both parties in which another woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by Stephenson during a massage.
Casey Krill, that woman's attorney, says he was contacted by the woman in the second lawsuit after she saw WDRB's report.
WDRB contacted the Omni after the filing of the first lawsuit, and the company released this statement:
"Due to pending litigation, we're unable to comment; however, as always, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority."
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.