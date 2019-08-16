LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is suing the Omni Louisville Hotel and one of its employees, claiming she was sexually assaulted during a massage in June.
“This entire process has had a tremendous impact on my client," said Casey Krill, the woman's attorney. "She is understandably emotionally upset. She's been physically and emotionally violated."
The lawsuit filed Friday claims Colin Stephenson placed his hands on the woman's genitals several times during the massage.
Krill said the Omni was negligent in hiring Stephenson at its Mokara Spa because Stephenson was also accused of sexual assault in a 2016 lawsuit when he worked at Massage Envy in Jeffersontown.
The lawsuit claims the Omni has a heightened duty to look into someone's past when they'll be in intimate situations with hotel customers.
“Mr. Stevenson's past actions are public record," Krill said. "The Omni knew about it, and they still put him in that position. And it's not surprising. It shouldn't be surprising that someone with a history like his would commit an additional, another sexual assault."
According to court documents, Stephenson was fired from the hotel.
The Omni released a statement Friday night, saying: "Due to pending litigation, we’re unable to comment; however, as always, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority."
