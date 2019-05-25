LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coroner has released the name of a teen who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The victim was 17-year-old Decorian Curry, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.
Police responded to the area of South 42nd Street and Larkwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Officials say Curry was taken to U of L Hospital where he died just after 2 a.m.
"It's a travesty," said Tim Reid. "It's a freaking travesty. And I don't care who knows. You know, his life was cut short. It was taken away from him. He didn't deserve to die."
Reid and his family witnessed what he describes as a drive-by shooting.
"Oh, man. I was slamming a few back, sitting on the front porch, smoking a cigarette, just chilling you know. The weather felt great. Why not?" he said.
Reid remembers the moment a car turned onto the residential street, and someone inside started firing.
"The first two shots fired off. I knew immediately what was going on. You know, one of those situations where you act before you think. I just kind of shoved my wife's head to the ground and went about it," Reid said.
Christopher 2X, a friend of the family, doesn't believe Curry was the target of the shooter.
"There's no evidence at all pointing to him being a targeted individual in this shooting, and that's been crystal clear across the board," he said. "He was slated for graduation coming up in 2020 at Western High School."
2X says the tragedy is even more nauseating to Curry's mom because her two other sons survived other shootings in recent years.
"Unfortunately, this mother is—she's just drained to the max with this gun play," 2X said.
Both 2X and Reid hope Curry will get justice and hope the violence ends.
"He could have been the next doctor. He could have figured out, you know, some sort of neuro-brain surgery that would put use light-years beyond, you know, where we need to be in the medical field," Reid said.
Police have not issued any information regarding a suspect. At last check, no arrests have been made
