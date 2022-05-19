LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of neighbors in Louisville said they have reported an abandoned vehicle outside their homes for months, but nothing has been done about it.
In the Highlands on the 1500 block of Hepburn Avenue, neighbors said a black Kia has sat abandoned for around two months.
Mike Bliss lives in the house in front of the car. He said he, his wife, and neighbors have made several reports to the city about the abandoned car.
"Called 311, talked to police, had neighbors do the same thing and it's still out there," Bliss said. "We are incredibly proud of our neighborhood in the Old Highlands. We want it to be beautiful, we spend a lot of time and money invested in the community and to have someone take away from that for an extended period of time hurts the pride of our neighborhood but also hurts our home values."
While Bliss and his neighbors have been reporting the car, he said someone outside of the neighborhood also picked up on the abandoned car and saw an opportunity.
"Someone else obviously also picked up on the fact this vehicle has been here for two months and was abandoned," Bliss said. "They took the liberty checking with neighbors to make sure it wasn't our car and then jacked up the car and took the catalytic converter out of it."
Louisville Metro Police officers reported to the neighbors call for the possible theft, and gathered pictures and videos from bystanders.
"What does that say about our city and how common it is that someone is making a profession of going to random neighborhoods, finding cars that look abandoned, checking to make sure they're not owned by someone local and stealing converters out of it," said Bliss.
Before the two months full of reporting the abandoned vehicle, Bliss was hopeful the car would be towed by the city quickly.
The city began towing abandoned cars in July 2021 after pausing for more than a year because of the pandemic. LMPD began to auction unclaimed cars from their tow lot this spring in effort to make room for other abandoned cars towed around the city.
"It seemed like a win-win situation, we were gonna tow these cars, they would be auctioned off, generate profit for the city, which could be reinvested in the city or use it to get more cars towed away," said Bliss.
But after two months of no replies from the city and the car still there, Bliss is not confident even a possible theft of a catalytic converter will get the car towed any quicker.
"I don't think that has any bearing on whether the car gets towed," he said. "I would like the city to follow the existing processes. We all have the 311 app, we all report it, once it's reported it would be nice to see what the follow up is.
"Or, frankly, if it's not going to get towed for three months, fine, tell me it's not going to get towed for three months but it is in the queue so we know eventually this problem will go away."
In March, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said the department was towing around 30 cars a day.
WDRB News reached out to LMPD for comment, but as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday have not heard back.
