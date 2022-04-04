LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to get rid of unclaimed vehicles in Louisville's tow lot, Louisville Metro Police is hosting its first in-person auction this week.
The auction will take place Wednesday at the impound lot at 1487 Frankfort Avenue, beginning at 10 a.m.
An inventory list has not been posted on the auction website yet, but cars, SUVs and trucks are expected to be part of the auction.
Those who are interested can park along Frankfort Avenue on the same side as the impound lot. The winning bidder is required to purchase the vehicle an hour-and-a-half after winning.
