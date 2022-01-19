LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively residents had a chance Wednesday to share their concerns for a planned Louisville Metro Police vehicle auction lot off 7th Street Road.
The proposed lot, a 5.32-acre site just east of Dixie Highway, is meant to help with Louisville's backlog of abandoned cars.
City officials presented the plan saying it would be a temporary lot surrounded with screened fences and trees and covered in gravel. But unlike original plans, there will no longer be an office space.
LMPD said there are about 150 abandoned cars on the street right now.
LMPD Maj. Emily McKinley said the idea is to get the department back to the point where it can take any vehicle, any time, to the original tow lot location near Frankfort Avenue and River Road. She said the department is "very optimistic" that accomplishing their goal will take under a year
People in opposition at the public forum expressed concerns about the environmental and economic impact for Shively and questioned LMPD's timeline.
"'Should be' or 'optimistic about it' is not a definite of what we are needing when you're defining something as being temporary," Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey said.
Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton said the lot would hurt community appeal and character, lower property values, cost Shively business opportunities, further congest traffic on 7th Street Road and cause environmental hazards in the area.
"The auction / impound lot simply would not enhance the beauty of Shively, but rather diminish the area," Chester-Burton said. "I have requested a list from Mayor Fischer of additional locations that were under consideration before the decision was made to use Shively as an auction site."
Committee members didn't have a final say Wednesday, rather performing a review of how the plan complies with the land development code's comprehensive plan and making recommendations.
If it moves ahead as planned, the lot would be able to fit about 200 cars.
Related Stories:
- Shively mayor: Louisville's proposed auction lot would 'diminish' area, lower property values
- City of Louisville files plans for new LMPD auction lot off 7th Street Road
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.