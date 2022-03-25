LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have removed 267 abandoned cars from city streets since the beginning of this year.
City officials are trying to further efforts to remove abandoned and wrecked vehicles.
"Significant progress has been made over the past several months," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.
Auctions are being held twice a month, both online and in person, to decrease the number of abandoned vehicles.
An ordinance signed in January allows for an amnesty period that waives towing and storage fees for people picking up their vehicles at the impound lot. It's led to 89 vehicles being removed from the impound lot.
LMPD said it's towing around 30 vehicles a day. Chief Erika Shields calls abandoned and wrecked vehicles on roadways a "true safety hazard."
"We have identified several points of action to improve the handling of abandoned vehicles and the function of the lot," Shields said in a news release. "Additionally, we are enhancing technology to streamline the processing of vehicles.”
Anyone that notices an abandoned or wrecked vehicle is encouraged to use the Metro311 app to report the vehicles. App users can send a photo and location of the vehicle, which will be shared with LMPD.
To purchase a vehicle, click here.
