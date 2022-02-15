LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Discussions continue about the future of a proposed Louisville Metro Police auction lot in Shively.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday evening, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, updated residents on the status of the lot.
Many neighbors had concerns about traffic, environmental hazards, and the impact the lot would have on property values.
The city said the lot is meant to be a temporary solution to Louisville's backlog of abandoned cars. Dorsey has filed an ordinance to limit how long the lot can operate.
"It caught us off guard," Dorsey said. "There wasn't much we were able to do looking at the legal parameters of it to keep it from coming, but what we definitely could do was (to) limit the stint in which it was there."
Under the ordinance, the auction lot would shut down in six months, and then be cleared out within three months after that.
Related Stories:
- Metro councilwoman questions timeline for LMPD's planned temporary vehicle auction lot
- Shively mayor: Louisville's proposed auction lot would 'diminish' area, lower property values
- City of Louisville files plans for new LMPD auction lot off 7th Street Road
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.