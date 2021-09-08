LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clark County are concerned how a new subdivision entrance will impact traffic on an already busy road.
Plans are in the works to build a new subdivision off Stacy Road in Charlestown, Indiana, which is not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center.
People who live in the area say the road is very narrow and traffic has increased as the area has developed over the years.
Neighbors say drivers are speeding, hitting mailboxes and running off the road.
Some residents worry putting a new subdivision entrance on the road will only make things worse.
"We have an abundance of traffic now and to add 200-plus homes in this subdivision, granted not all of them are going to be on Stacy Road, but it's going to be a heck of a lot," Robert Lewellen, who lives in the area, said.
Neighbors took their concerns to county leaders at a meeting Wednesday night where there was some discussion about the possibility of widening the road in the future.
