LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new taxing district in west Louisville has some neighbors concerned about gentrification, and many say they still have a lot of questions about how the West End Opportunity Partnership could affect their neighborhoods.
"Many people don't know about it," said Ebonique Dishman Burns, who has lived in the Russell neighborhood for 30 years.
She joined a group of people who met at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday night to discuss the new taxing district. Those in attendance saw both opportunities and some red flags.
The West End Opportunity Partnership district is planned for the nine neighborhoods of west Louisville, and aims to pour new tax money back into the community.
But neighbors like Jackie Floyd said she's frustrated with the lack of details from lawmakers, including the impacts on the area's renters.
"We want some answers because this impacts our lives," said Floyd. "If the TIF turns out good, everybody's happy. If it turns out bad, we suffer."
"If it is really for the community, then the community should've been engaged from the forefront of the development of this, so that's a concern," said Donovan Taylor, with the Coalition of West Louisville Neighborhood Associations, which is working to meet with lawmakers about the plan.
The partnership was developed as part of a state law that was passed by lawmakers during the pandemic.
The TIF carries some tax protections for homeowners, but there are concerns about renters and businesses being pushed out.
"There's a lot of economic benefits that can be used for the TIF, but that requires greater transparency, strategic administration, and definitely a lot of neighborhood engagement," said Taylor. "It's not that residents are against new residents and new people coming into the area, but people would just like to maintain the essence and culture of the area. We'd like to not be pushed out of the area."
"We're one unit," said Dishman Burns. "And we have to work together to strive."
The Coalition of West Louisville Neighborhood Associations said residents can get more involved in learning about the TIF process by emailing dctayloresq@gmail.com and by following the group's Facebook page.
