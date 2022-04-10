LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the live music industry returns full force, one of Kentucky's newest venues is seeing some A-listers.
Dant Crossing is multi-faceted property nestled in Nelson County that includes Log Still Distillery, a music venue called "The Amp," and "The Legacy" a wedding and event space.
The Amp is an outdoor entertainment amphitheater that can see crowds as large as 2,000. Cole Swindell will perform in the season opener as the first concert of 2022 on May 6.
"The dream behind that was a great experience out here from a bourbon trail, a craft tour trail, with live entertainment and looking to do that, we have natural beauty and natural lay of the land with the distillery and we just thought, 'Hey, why don't we bring something that can create a memory' and what better way to do that than with music," Wally Dant, President and Founder of Log Still Distillery, said.
In the coming months, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Lee Brice and Billy Ray Cyrus will also have shows there.
"We're an outdoor venue so from a pandemic perspective, we feel like we're one of the safest bets that you can have because we are an outdoor venue," Dant said. "You can really begin to feel the excitement here on our lineup. It's just a pretty exciting time to be able to see and feel safe again."
Dant Crossing is continuing to grow with a wedding and events venue, The Legacy, and a farm-to-table restaurant and bar all opening up on the property in 2022. There will also soon be a fully functional private train depot.
The wedding venue called "The Legacy" will open at the end of April.
"It's a way for us to connect with families with companies, for folks that want to have a family reunion," Dant said.
Season passes are available for the concerts and prices begin at $1,200 for a general admission pass that includes access to over 25 shows.
