LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new addiction treatment center officially opened in Louisville on Monday.
According to a news release, Addiction Recovery Care opened its treatment center to help individuals and families impacted by substance abuse. It's located at 3001 Taylor Springs Drive, off Taylorsville Road.
The John Walsh Center offers intensive outpatient programming, and is Addiction Recovery Care's first treatment center in the Louisville area.
John Walsh joins the treatment center as senior director of recovery services. He has spent over 45 years in the field of substance abuse treatment, co-founding The Morton Center in 1984.
"The timing couldn't be better as the rates of both opioid and alcohol use continue their dramatic rise in our Louisville Metro area," Walsh said in a news release. "We feel strongly that this new treatment program will make a positive impact and allow more Kentuckians to access the resources they need to lead healthier, more purpose-driven lives."
The facility is offering an intensive outpatient program with four days of evening programming that features group therapy, individual therapy and family education, according to a news release.
"ARC is committed to meeting our clients where they are and helping them find the treatment program that best fits their needs," Matt Brown, senior vice president of administration for Addiction Recovery Care, said in a news release. "Outpatient programs are a critical offering as we continue our mission to help more individuals reach long-term recovery."
Addiction Recovery Care provides services at more than 30 locations around eastern and central Kentucky.
