LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools said Tuesday it has been experiencing technical issues with its login provider, ClassLink.
The district says to use the following instructions to access your account:
For Chromebooks
At the sign in screen, select the option on the top left “Sign in with a different account”. You will sign in with the same username and password you would use for ClassLink. After signing in, select the circle on the bottom left and then select Google classroom. Or navigate to classroom.google.com on your web browser.
For iPads
Select the Google Classroom app instead of the ClassLink app to access your class information.
