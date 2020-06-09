NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Schools in Floyd County, Indiana, will allow practices to begin for fall sports beginning in July, but there will be a number of restrictions due to COVID-19.
The plan was outlined Monday night during a virtual meeting of the New Albany-Floyd County School board.
Fall sports, which include high school football, will be allowed to begin practicing the first week of July but only twice a week. Student-athletes will be limited in how much practice and conditioning they can participate in.
"We are going to really focus on making sure our athletes do not exceed over 15 hours in practicing and conditioning," Associate Superintendent Dr. Louis Jensen said.
Last week, the Indiana High School Athletic Association released initial guidelines about how sports should look when they return in early July, but NAFCS decided to extend it's policy all the way until school begins in early August.
Fall sports include football, girl's golf, boy's tennis, boy's and girl's cross country, boy's and girl's soccer and volleyball.
In addition, coaches will be required to wear masks during the training period. It will be optional for players.
Student athletes will also have their temperature checked before each practice.
"We're not having any contact," Jensen said. "We're not issuing any equipment. Like in football, they're not going to get any shoulder pads or helmets."
Athletic directors for both New Albany and Floyd Central high schools said they believe fall sports will go on as planned.
School district leaders are expected to present a detailed planned to the Floyd County Health Department on Wednesday.
