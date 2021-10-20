LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at New Albany Floyd County Schools can ditch their masks starting Thursday.
The district sent a note to students and their families on Wednesday with updates on its COVID-19 mitigation policy.
While the update strongly encourages mask wearing for students who are not vaccinated, they will now be optional during the school day.
Masks will also be optional, but encouraged, for vaccinated adults — which includes employees and visitors — in the district, but will still be required for unvaccinated adults at all times.
Because of a federal mandate, students will still be required to wear a mask while on the school bus.
