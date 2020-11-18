NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- In a virtual announcement Tuesday, New Albany Floyd County Superintendent Brad Snyder announced the district would be moving to e-learning as of Nov. 20 due to COVID-19 cases in the community.
In that meeting, he also announced the district would be reinstating the moratorium of community use of school facilities until the end of 2020.
"This includes all activities with the exception of our high school sports," he said. "I also want everybody to know we are not canceling these events, but rather, we're postponing them with hopes that they can be rescheduled."
A petition quickly began online with concerns that the New Albany High School's production of "Bright Star" this weekend would no longer be allowed to go on. School board member Lee Ann Wiseheart said she heard of several concerns and she felt they were valid and that if athletics could continue, these performances should be able to as well.
Wiseheart said Wednesday morning that she got an email notifying her the performance would still be happening.
"It's the right thing to do. I am so excited," she said. "And to be fair, I don't think it was anything intentional. Things are really crazy for our administrators right now, for everybody right now, and for them to have to keep making these huge decisions that have an impact on so many people but quickly have to do it, it's hard."
According to that email, New Albany High School will be able to have Friday and Saturday nights' performances of "Bright Star Concert Version." Tickets are still available online, but the only tickets still available are for streaming. For ticket information, click here.
WDRB News has contacted the district to see how other programs in art departments will be impacted. So far we have not gotten a comment.
