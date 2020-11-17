LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will go to online learning for the rest of the semester starting Friday, after a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The district made the announcement to keep the virus from spreading among students and staff. District officials say that includes Prosser students and the Children's Academy of Early Learning. The only exception is students who have "intense interventions."
According to the Indiana coronavirus dashboard 5,916 student cases have been reported statewide since the start of the school year, with 1,235 cases reported among teachers. Reported data shows 1,572 new student cases and 319 teacher cases during the week of Nov. 11.
Officials also say they hope to have students return to in-person learning as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.