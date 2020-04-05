NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant is doing its part to help other local businesses. If you want to earn the dough — you have to help make it.
The drive-thru at New Albany’s Chicago City Pizza will have a few new faces working the window over the next month.
“I want to provide for my family and my business and that was taken away from so many people in this community,” owner John Stamper said.
Stamper took to Facebook with a proposition — he is going to help one pre-selected small business each Sunday in April by donating 100% of that day’s sales and tips.
However, in order to receive the money, the small business owners need to roll up their sleeves to roll out the dough.
“You got to come in and work the window with my wife and you got to come in and wash dishes and get yourself out of this little mess that we’re in right now,” Stamper said.
Stamper will supervise and the owners of three businesses, including Spirit Explosion in Georgetown, Old Country Cupboard in Corydon, and Pride Bar in New Albany, will help out in his kitchen — one on each Sunday this month.
He hopes they will tell their own customers to show up on the designated day and order food, which with then help out the struggling companies.
“If those generous people that love your business and love what you do come in and support you through pizzas,” said Stamper.
Such small companies often find it tough to apply or qualify for immediate lending. Stamper says, yes, he could have just given the money directly to the businesses, adding “Small businesses aren’t like that. They are not looking for handouts. Their ability to make money was taken away from them.”
He says it’s a way to say thank you to those who have helped him over the last few months.
“People are hurting right now. Their businesses are in total pain. The best thing we can do is help each other through this crisis,” Stamper said. He hopes to be able to keep paying it forward to other local businesses as long as the shutdown continues.
