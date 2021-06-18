NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators are looking for the person responsible for firing shots Friday morning in a residential neighborhood in New Albany.
The New Albany Police Department and Indiana State Police are both investigating after residents reported gunfire in the 1800 block of East Elm Street around 11 a.m., according to a news release Chief Todd Bailey.
No injuries were reported. Police are still searching for a suspect.
The news release says ISP is handling the investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.