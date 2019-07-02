NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A New Albany postal worker is being honored for going above and beyond her call of duty -- and for having a really keen eye.
The U.S. Postal Service says Bertie Faulkner thought something was suspicious earlier this year when a customer tried to cash a money order at the New Albany Post Office at 145 East Elm Street.
She believed the $200 amount had been changed, and that the money order had originally been purchased for $2.
Faulker tried to stall the customer, but the man took off.
She says she was surprised when the same man came back weeks later, attempting to do the same thing.
"I look up and it's the same guy and I think, 'Why would you come to me?'" she said.
She said she was incredulous.
"He handed me the ID and waited the whole time," she said.
She said he was still waiting when authorities showed up to arrest him.
"I was a little nervous," she said. "We got him though, and that was the best feeling. It was like, we got somebody trying to rip off our company. It was a good feeling."
Faulker says her advice to others is to keep any and all money order receipts if verification is needed.
