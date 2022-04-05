LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New apartments could be coming to east Louisville.
LDG Development has a proposal to develop a property off Freys Hill Road near Westport Road and create 312 apartment units. LDG said the site is 15 acres. The development would take place in two phases, starting with the creation of nearly 200 units and a clubhouse with amenities like a fitness center and pool.
"We're extremely excited about Freys Hill," said Christi Lanier-Robinson, vice president of LDG Development. "We have gone through the initial procedures and processes for the development."
The site would have to be rezoned from R-4 to R-7, which would allow for multi-family development. A meeting with the planning commission is set for April 21. If approved, the plans for the development would go to Metro Council for a vote.
Lanier-Robinson said for this site, all apartments would be market value. There would be one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in multi-story buildings.
Some neighbors who live close to the property are opposing the proposal. Paul Hinson, who has a condo nearby said he is one of many neighbors with several concerns.
"It is so massive, it is a huge number of units, residents, and the traffic — there's traffic concerns," Hinson said. "There's concerns for safety, fire protection safety, dumpster location, security. It's just across the board, it is just so large it doesn't conform with anything, with any of the other communities that are in close proximity to this property."
Hinson said he's not against growth and would support a plan for something like patio homes to be built on the property, but he believes the number of apartment units proposed would create too much traffic on an already busy road. He also has concerns about lighting, and where dumpsters would be placed.
According to LDG, existing properties and traffic have been taken into consideration.
"We believe it's an appropriate use for the site, we believe the traffic study supports that and we as a community, we develop housing all across the country and in order to have the quality of life and the jobs and everything that comes with a strong economy, you have to have housing," said Lanier-Robinson.
If everything is approved for development, units should open within two years of breaking ground.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.