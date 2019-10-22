NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new southern Indiana brewery is creating a buzz with ingredients you won't usually find in a pint glass.
Our Lady of Perpetual Hops will open at 4 p.m. Friday.
It will serve seven kinds of beer, and the founders have a plan to start brewing beer with essential oil and cannabis oil.
“It has a very unique flavor, obviously,” Our Lady of Perpetual Hops co-founder Kyle Richmer said. “We haven't done lavender or eucalyptus, but some of them we've done, stuff like lime and sandalwood.”
The brewery is located at 300 Foundation Ct, in New Albany in the back of an industrial park off Grant Line Road.
The name, Our Lady of Perpetual Hops, was met with pushback from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. It’s a spinoff of New Albany's Catholic church and school, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
“There's a type of way of brewing where you perpetually hop the beer, so we were like, well, shoot, why not?” Our Lady of Perpetual Hops co-founder Tanner Wortham said.
Richmer and Wortham said it’s a tribute to their friends and family members who went through the catholic school system.
The brewery first announced its plans in March 2018 to open off Paoli Pike in Floyds Knobs
“The first couple locations didn't work out, but we just kept going with it,” Richmer said.
The brewery owners scrapped the plans for Floyds Knobs when they decided they could open sooner in a building they already owned. It's is inside a former warehouse, so there is enough room for games and food trucks.
“Cornhole, darts, Jenga, connect four, [and we’re] hoping to get some arcade machines in here,” Richmer said.
As for the property in Floyds Knobs, the plan is to expand there in the future with an entertainment venue and restaurant.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.