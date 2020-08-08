LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new shop in Louisville's NuLu district is celebrating and empowering women-owned businesses by giving them a space to thrive.
The Woman-Owned Wallet, or WOW for short, opened Saturday afternoon on East Market Street. Owner Amanda Dare, a local entrepreneur, was inspired to create a space where more women-owned businesses and brands could flourish.
"I own another business called The New Blak, and last year I moved into NuLu and realized that I was surrounded by so many women-owned businesses," Dare said.
The self-described "feminist gift shop" is filled with items made by women artists, authors and more.
"For some of the women-owned brands in here, this is the first time they've actually sold their products in a store," Dare said, "and that is incredibly exciting and amazing."
The store also creates opportunities to teach women how to price and display their products to get customers interested and engaged.
"We're able to mentor them through that process and help them become more successful," Dare said.
WOW also offers an online tour on its website to highlight other women-owned businesses in the neighborhood.
Diversity in NuLu has been a recent focus, with protesters demanding businesses in the district adequately represent Louisville's Black population by having a minimum of 23% Black staff and a minimum inventory from Black retailers. Dare said it's extremely important to her to support other minority business owners through the products she carries.
"From the get-go of owning WOW, that is a pillar of our brand," she said. "Our feminist gift shop is, at its core, about equality."
WOW is the first shop of its kind in Louisville, and Dare thinks it was long overdue.
"This is so needed, and we're so ready for it as community here in Louisville."
