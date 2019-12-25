LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people took advantage of Louisville's warm weather on Christmas Day and spent time outside.
According to the National Weather Service's Louisville office, the city broke a Christmas record this year, hitting 69 degrees. The previous record of 68 degrees was set over a century ago in 1893.
The outdoor ice rink in Paristown saw a crowd Christmas Day — mostly people in t-shirts and shorts instead of heavy, winter coats.
One family from Florida came to Kentucky for the holiday, hoping to see some snow, but the closest thing they got to a winter wonderland was the ice rink.
"Since it's warm outside it's kind of like a slush but it's still good to skate on I guess," said Ethan Coats, from Tallahassee.
Those with the ice rink said a chiller underneath the ice was helping everything stay cool enough for skaters and there were several smiles and waves as people were gliding around the rink.
For Coats and the rest of his family, they said they were just thankful to be able to spend the holiday with loved ones, no matter the weather.
"I work outside, I work construction so I kind of like the warmer weather as long as we can have it but I know it's about ready to turn on us sooner or later," said Michael Thomas, who lives in Louisville.
The warm, dry conditions were a nice Christmas treat for people traveling on the roads, too.
"Traffic wasn't that bad. I'm glad the weather's good though," said Fonn Gotti, a Louisville local who had driven over the river to Indiana to spend the day with family. "I've seen some real bad Christmases with heavy snow but usually here the weather's not that bad."
