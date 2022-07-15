Pictured, left to right: University of Louisville Health Chief Operating Officer Ken Marshall, Senate President Robert Stivers, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata, CPE President Aaron Thompson, University of Kentucky Provost Robert DiPaola, CPE Workforce and Economic Development Senior Fellow Leslie M. Sizemore, CPE Associate Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development Rick W. Smith Sr. (Source: Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education)