Pictured, left to right: University of Louisville Health Chief Operating Officer Ken Marshall, Senate President Robert Stivers, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata, CPE President Aaron Thompson, University of Kentucky Provost Robert DiPaola, CPE Workforce and Economic Development Senior Fellow Leslie M. Sizemore, CPE Associate Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development Rick W. Smith Sr. (Source: Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky leaders rolled out a new collaborative effort to address a workforce shortage in the health care industry.

On Friday, the Kentucky Council on Post-secondary Education announced a new partnership with schools, state agencies and the health care industry to create a plan to tackle the shortage.

There's a shortage of more than 1 million workers in the health care and social assistance fields. The collaborative was given $10 million from the General Assembly.

It will provide grants to Kentucky's public universities and community and technical colleges to expand programs that train healthcare providers and lead to professional certification or licensure.

CPE will start reviewing grant applications on July 15.

