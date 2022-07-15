LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky leaders rolled out a new collaborative effort to address a workforce shortage in the health care industry.
On Friday, the Kentucky Council on Post-secondary Education announced a new partnership with schools, state agencies and the health care industry to create a plan to tackle the shortage.
There's a shortage of more than 1 million workers in the health care and social assistance fields. The collaborative was given $10 million from the General Assembly.
It will provide grants to Kentucky's public universities and community and technical colleges to expand programs that train healthcare providers and lead to professional certification or licensure.
CPE will start reviewing grant applications on July 15.
To learn more about the collaborative, click here.
