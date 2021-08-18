LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new commission will make suggestions about how to improve Indiana's public health system.
The 15-member Governor's Public Health Commission, established in an executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb, was announced Wednesday. The members will examine the state's preparedness for health emergencies, funding plans, governance models at the state and local level, data collection measures and adolescent health care access.
The group will then make recommendations for improving the Hoosier state's health system, especially when it comes to funding, structure and operations. The hope is that those recommendations can be shared with the Indiana General Assembly and enacted through new policy during the 2023 legislative session.
Former state health commissioner Dr. Judy Monroe and former state Sen. Luke Kenley will lead the commission — which was planned before the pandemic — with State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box serving as the commission's secretary. Box said addressing resources within Indiana's 94 health departments will be key to statewide improvements to public health.
State officials said the coronavirus pandemic "exacerbated the need" to modernize Indiana's public health system. Holcomb says it's long overdue.
"We have been a little busy in the health arena, but it exposed the absolute need to take a more holistic and long-term (approach) as we're dealing with the urgent and immediate needs," he said.
The commission's recommendations are expected to be long term. A subgroup of the commission is expected to study state and local health department responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Holcomb said examination is aimed at informing future public health emergencies.
Indiana's Democratic Party called the creation of the commission a "hollow headline," and said the state becomes healthy when it addresses COVID-19.
The commission is expected to start in September and provide a report with recommendations within a year.
