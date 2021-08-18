FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana Health Commissioner, answers questions about COVID-19 infections and its impact on the state as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb listens during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Indiana's top health officials warned Friday, July 9, 2021, that spread of an especially contagious coronavirus variant is "significantly increasing" across the state where more than half of the population still remains unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)