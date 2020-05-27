LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is continuing to experience a decline in new COVID-19 cases as Gov. Andy Beshear reported Wednesday that 127 people had tested positive.
"Our numbers today continue to suggest that we are no longer in a plateau but on a decline," Beshear said.
In all, 9,077 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19.
Beshear also announced six additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, putting the total death toll in Kentucky at 400 since the pandemic began.
