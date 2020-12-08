LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – New federal data shows how COVID-19 has affected individual hospitals across the country, including those in Louisville.
The database, posted online by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, has hospital-reported figures for the week ending Dec. 3 and previous weeks dating back to early August.
Among the findings for Louisville hospitals:
-On average, 75% of Louisville’s inpatient adult hospital beds were occupied during the week starting Nov. 27; 98% of ICU beds were in use during that time. Overall, 19% of hospitalized adults were coronavirus patients.
-An average of 16% of hospitalized adults were COVID-19 patients during the period two weeks earlier.
The data can be viewed here.
At UofL Health, there are 102 people with COVID-19 in the hospital system, said chief medical officer Dr. Jason Smith. While those figures are slightly up, he said it’s “concerning” that those patients are using a larger share of ICU beds – 27, compared to 10 to 12.
Smith said that’s an indication that cases are getting more severe.
