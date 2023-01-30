LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver's license office in Valley Station is moving to a new location.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is moving from its location on Dixie Highway to a larger space off Willismore Drive, which is just off Dixie Highway near the Gene Snyder Freeway. The new office will open on Feb. 6.
Hours are set for Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here, and walk-ins are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis.
"There will be no reduction of customer service with this consolidation," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. "We will have the same number of workstations as at both locations combined. But the Louisville-Dixie Highway location offers more space and more efficient operation."
The Louisville-Dixie Highway location is one of 32 regional offices statewide.
Applicants requiring written or skills testing must schedule an appointment online at assigned locations. Click here to see locations.
First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has set May 7, 2025, as the date by which a REAL ID or other form of verified identification will be required for boarding a commercial airliner or entering a military base of other installation at which ID is required.
