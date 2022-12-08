LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville.
In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
The new office is part of Kentucky's statewide effort to issue REAL IDs. The federal deadline for that program was just extended until 2025.
There are three other regional offices in Jefferson County, including the Nia Center on West Broadway, a location off Hurstbourne Parkway and another at Bowman Field.
Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available at www.drive.ky.gov, and walk-in customers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
KYTC’s regional offices provide license and ID services to Kentuckians with options including online appointment scheduling, which were not offered by county clerks offices. The new regional facilities offer new options including:
- Online or mail-in license renewal.
- A choice between a standard-issue or REAL ID-compliant credential.
- Four-year or eight-year expiration date.
- Ability to visit any regional office, regardless of residence.
Information on each renewal method is available here.
Circuit court clerks historically provided driver’s licenses and state identification card services in each county, but a majority of clerks asked KYTC to take over issuing REAL IDs.
First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has set May 7, 2025, as the date by which a REAL ID or other form of verified identification will be required for boarding a commercial airliner or entering a military base of other installation at which ID is required.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.