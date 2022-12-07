LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new drug could provide a potential breakthrough in a progressive disease that destroys memory and other mental functions.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disease with no known cure, affecting about six million Americans every year. While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer's, doctors at Norton Neuroscience Institute think there is a new drug that could help slow significant cognitive decline in patients.
Dr. Greg Cooper, a chief neurologist at Norton Neuroscience Institute, believes a new drug called lecanemab will have a powerful impact on people suffering from Alzheimer's. Cooper said it's the first medication in his career that has a real chance at altering the course of the disease.
"I think it could turn out to be a real breakthrough for our field," said Dr. Cooper. "It's not the cure, I hope it's just the first step of many."
Around 75,000 Kentuckians and 110,000 Hoosiers are affected by Alzheimer's.
Adrianna Marshall has seen the painful downside of the disease. Both her grandparents on her father's side had the disease.
Marshall saw the impact it had on her grandparent's once loving relationship.
"My grandfather was a very tall, large gentleman, but also a huge comic," Marshall said. "And when he developed Alzheimer's, he actually began to be aggressive and physical towards my grandmother who was probably half of his size."
Her grandparents are now deceased, but Marshall fears her family hasn't seen the last of the disease.
"When you've had so much of it in your family, it's easy to be leery of it and wonder, 'oh, is this starting to show signs of Alzheimer's,'" Marshall said.
Cooper, who has specialized in researching Alzheimer's for the past 25 years, is optimistic about the drug.
"We'd like the percentage to be 100%, we'd like to stop this disease in its tracks," Cooper said. "It looks like this slows the disease by around 27-28%. And that is not as big a number as we want, but I think for any given individual that may be very significant if that means I'm able to live independently another year or two, if I'm able to take care of my own affairs."
An 18-month trial of the drug was conducted with 1,795 volunteers who had early stages of Alzheimer's. Of the volunteers all between the ages of 50 to 90 years old, who took lecanemab, the decline of memory and mental agility slowed by 27%.
Potential side effects include brain bleeding or swelling, which Cooper said isn't uncommon for that type of medication.
"Fortunately, most of the time, it causes no symptoms," Cooper said.
Marshall, who works at a senior care center in Shelbyville, said the new drug is worth the risk.
"I've been in a healthcare form of senior living for 12 years now," Marshall said. "It's one of those things you have to weigh is the risk better than the reward."
Cooper said if someone has dementia, there's a 50 to 80% chance that the cause of that is Alzheimer's disease. The new medication will treat that type of dementia.
The FDA is expected to make a decision about approval of the drug by next fall.
To read a study on Lecanemab by the New England Journal of Medicine
