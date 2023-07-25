LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new electric vehicle charging station will be installed this week on Frankfort Avenue.
Metro Councilman Andrew Owen, D-9, announced the electric vehicle charging station would be installed in the public parking lot at Frankfort and Keats avenues.
Installation work is expected to start Wednesday, July 26, and "typically takes a few days," Owen said.
The charging station will be free and available 24/7.
Owen said Evolve KY, the Sierra Club and his district office partnered to make the installation happen.
He said the hope is to support the "growing number of electric vehicle owners" and encourage more people to consider adopting "sustainable transportation."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.