FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new year brings new faces to the Kentucky's Capitol.
There were two new faces and three others taking the oath for second terms.
Michael Adams was sworn in as Secretary of State. He replaces Alison Lundergan Grimes, who served for eight years.
Daniel Cameron succeeds now Gov. Andy Beshear, who is the only Democrat among the new leadership in Frankfort. He promises to work across party lines.
"Kentuckians have made it clear they are tired of the bitterness and divisiveness we have seen here in Frankfort. They want us to work together to move this state forward, and I agree," says Beshear. "We Kentuckians have more in common than any national divisions can ever pull us apart. I believe we are all on the same team, and that is 'Team Kentucky.'"
.@GovAndyBeshear addressing the crowd. He is the only Democrat among the constitutional officers. Says he wants all to work together to move Ky forward. pic.twitter.com/vcIRcqUWhe— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) January 6, 2020
Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles all begin their second terms. The promise of unity gets tested starting Tuesday, when lawmakers return to Frankfort for the 2020 session of the General Assembly.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.