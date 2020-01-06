KY CONSITUTIONAL OFFICERS SWORN IN - 1-6-20 -COURTESY KY AG DEPT.jpg

Secretary of State Adams, Auditor Harmon, Treasurer Ball, Commissioner of Agriculture Quarles, and Attorney General Cameron pictured on the day of their swearing in.  Copyright All rights reserved by KY Department of Agriculture

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new year brings new faces to the Kentucky's Capitol.

There were two new faces and three others taking the oath for second terms.

Michael Adams was sworn in as Secretary of State. He replaces Alison Lundergan Grimes, who served for eight years.

Daniel Cameron succeeds now Gov. Andy Beshear, who is the only Democrat among the new leadership in Frankfort. He promises to work across party lines.

"Kentuckians have made it clear they are tired of the bitterness and divisiveness we have seen here in Frankfort. They want us to work together to move this state forward, and I agree," says Beshear. "We Kentuckians have more in common than any national divisions can ever pull us apart. I believe we are all on the same team, and that is 'Team Kentucky.'"

Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles all begin their second terms. The promise of unity gets tested starting Tuesday, when lawmakers return to Frankfort for the 2020 session of the General Assembly.

