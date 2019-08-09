LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Department of Education will unveil the state’s new five-star school rating system after K-PREP test results are released in September, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
Ratings will range from a low of one to a high of five, according to the release. Elementary and middle schools will be rated based on assessments in reading, math, science, social studies and writing and student growth in reading and math. High schools will be rated based on those same assessments plus transition readiness scores and graduation rates.
Growth for English learners will also factor into the state’s ratings, with elementary and middle schools earning scores based on growth in English proficiency and high schools rated based on attainment of proficiency, according to KDE.
Achievement gaps will also come into play in the new rating system, with schools and districts subject to a one-star penalty if significant achievement gaps exists between groups of students, the release says.
The rating system was discussed during a Kentucky Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
