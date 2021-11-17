LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Oldham County is getting a makeover thanks to HGTV.
The network is expanding its popular "Home Town" series to include revitalizations of six small towns across the country including La Grange, Kentucky.
HGTV's "Home Town" features husband and wife Ben and Erin Napier, who are are on mission to help restore their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. Their historic renovations have helped transform homes and businesses in the small town.
The spin-off will be called "Home Town Kickstart presented by People" magazine and will give six small towns a get a fresh start. A release from HGTV said the network will mobilize its biggest stars to "refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town."
The release said People magazine will also share stories about the town and its intriguing people.
Scheduled to premiere in 2022, the show will land in La Grange, Kentucky; Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana.
The La Grange, Kentucky Main Street organization posted on social media about the big announcement. It said, "Thousands of towns across America submitted applications and we are honored and proud that La Grange, the Kindness Capital of Kentucky, was selected. That's all we can share right now, more details will be coming in future months, but let's take a moment to celebrate this exciting news! We can't wait to be part of the HGTV Home Town family."
"Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better," said Ben Napier in a release. "Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country."
The Napiers will be joined by HGTV personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House); and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) for the projects.
