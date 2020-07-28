LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new high-end restaurant that recalls the supper clubs of the 1940s will open on the 25th floor of The Galt House Hotel on Aug. 27.
Swizzle Dinner & Drinks will offer appetizers such as lobster bisque and fried calamari and entrees including chops, seafood and steaks served with Argentinian chimichurri sauce or Swizzle’s signature steak sauce, with add-ons including lobster tail or bone marrow.
“Our hope with this menu is that diners will find the kinds of dishes that recall fond memories of celebratory nights out, but that something new and intriguing will catch their eye as well,” Chef Mike Putnam said in a news release. “We want our guests to have as much fun trying our menu as we did creating it.”
The restaurant got its name from the supper club of the same name that operated on Chestnut Street in Louisville in the 1940s and 1950s, which was named “for the drink stirrers that could mix a patron’s cocktail with just a quick swirl,” according to the release.
The restaurant also will offer cocktails, including its twist on the old fashioned: called “Smoke on the Water,” it is served with a smoke bubble on top to be popped.
Westley Harris, the restaurant’s general manager, said the cocktail menu has an “element of theater” to it.
“So much of the original supper club experience was about entertainment, and the ‘wow’ moments you would tell your friends about the next day,” he said. “These cocktails give you something to talk about.”
Those “wow” moments won’t come cheap: A 6-ounce filet will set you back $46. A lobster tail will add $22. A “Smoke on the Water” cocktail costs $15.
