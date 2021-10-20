LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is getting new highway signs to recognize its historically black colleges and universities.
On Wednesday, the state unveiled two signs that will be placed along Interstate 65 in Jefferson County.
Crews will install another one on St. Catherine Street, near South Seventh Street, near Simmons College of Kentucky in downtown Louisville.
Louisville and Frankfort are home to the only two historically black colleges or universities in the Commonwealth: Simmons and Kentucky State University.
There will never be another historically black college or university, because to qualify, the institution had to have been in existence before 1964.
"Louisville is one of .0008% of the cities in the United States that has an historical black college or University," said Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons. "It's a rich asset and it's something for us to know and be proud of."
Two signs recognizing KSU as an HBCU will go up on Interstate 64.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.